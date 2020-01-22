Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,229,000 after acquiring an additional 175,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter.

ANF traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 84,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

