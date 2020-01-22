Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $90.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

