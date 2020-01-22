Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS.

NYSE ABT opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

