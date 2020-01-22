Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

