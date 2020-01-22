7,769 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 5,940,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

