76,928 Shares in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE:GNL opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.