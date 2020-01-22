6,004 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

