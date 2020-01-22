$538.39 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to report sales of $538.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.64 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $516.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE FBM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 265,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $830.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 472,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

