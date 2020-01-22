3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

