3,927 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,848,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896,002. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

