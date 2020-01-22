3,828 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.32. 5,590,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.31. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

