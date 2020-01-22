3,201 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after acquiring an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after acquiring an additional 301,047 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.40. 3,174,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.