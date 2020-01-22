$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 25,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

