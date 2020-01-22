28,738 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846.

NYSE:A traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. 828,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.