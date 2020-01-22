2,840 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 5,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Anthem by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 367,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after acquiring an additional 221,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.99. The company had a trading volume of 991,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.20. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

