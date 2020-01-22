2,814 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $332.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.23 and a 200 day moving average of $306.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $262.26 and a 52 week high of $333.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

