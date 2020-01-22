25,241 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 5.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,977. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day moving average is $213.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

