234,001 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 233,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,715. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

