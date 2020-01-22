2,133 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,620,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

PKI traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 585,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.