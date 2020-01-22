$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.53.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.19. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $331.34 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

