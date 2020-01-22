$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $147.65. 1,204,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.85. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

