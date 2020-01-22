1,903 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.20. 710,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.