1,869 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 246,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. 1,109,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,392. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

