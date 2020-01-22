180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, 2,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 44,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $95,386.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $172,198. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.