180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, 2,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 44,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $95,386.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $172,198. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TURN)
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.