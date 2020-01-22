1,415,100 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,415,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

CPE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 17,656,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,573,385. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $881.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

