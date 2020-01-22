1,000 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.32. 26,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

