$1.87 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

