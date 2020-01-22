$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.51. International Seaways reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 404,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 402,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. International Seaways has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $777.12 million, a PE ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

