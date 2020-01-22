0Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $1,915.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1,915.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

