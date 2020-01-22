$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

