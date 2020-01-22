-$0.47 EPS Expected for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.
Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.
Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,519. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
