-$0.47 EPS Expected for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,519. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.