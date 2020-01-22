$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 2,868,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

