-$0.32 EPS Expected for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

