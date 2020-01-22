-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.40). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NBSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 116,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

