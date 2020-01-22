-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.40). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.
On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.
NBSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 116,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.