-$0.19 EPS Expected for Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zafgen’s earnings. Zafgen posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zafgen.

Get Zafgen alerts:

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

ZFGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 9,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,389. Zafgen has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zafgen (ZFGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.