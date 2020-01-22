-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,657. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.03. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

