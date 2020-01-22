-$0.07 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.03). Chico’s FAS also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,654. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $494.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 950,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.