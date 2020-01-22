-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Extraction Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million.

XOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter.

XOG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 1,198,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.