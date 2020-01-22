$0.04 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDEV. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

CDEV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 8,785,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 622,956 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

