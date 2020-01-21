Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 47,217 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,426,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,554. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.