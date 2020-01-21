Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,778 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. 3,290,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,293. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

