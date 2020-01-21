Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,754 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $35,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

