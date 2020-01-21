Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $46,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 922,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.