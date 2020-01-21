Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $42.61 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $42,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,991,000 after acquiring an additional 361,517 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 497,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

