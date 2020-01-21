Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $118,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.72.

Shares of V traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.77. 7,243,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,944. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average of $181.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

