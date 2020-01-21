Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 133,474 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,474 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $178,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,204. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $564.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $184.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

