ZrCoin Price Reaches $1.55 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $30,119.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00017797 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

