Zhang Financial LLC Sells 912 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.48. 2,184,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,308. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.