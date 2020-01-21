Zhang Financial LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. 16,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,733. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

