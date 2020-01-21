Zhang Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 143.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. 94,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

